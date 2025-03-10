JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,884,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 885,093 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

