Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,412,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,990,000.

QUAL opened at $177.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.64. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

