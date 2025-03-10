Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 12,799 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $68.79 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

