ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 285.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ResMed by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $232.40 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.04.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total value of $455,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,890.78. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $4,996,646. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

