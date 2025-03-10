AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.78.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $122,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,198.48. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,428,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

