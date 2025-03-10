Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $69.38 Million Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 734,342 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,854,000 after buying an additional 542,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,523,000 after buying an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total transaction of $1,928,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,076.48. This trade represents a 78.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,972,076.19. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

