Callan Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 5,252 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,833,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,235,000 after buying an additional 24,084,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,761,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,181,000 after acquiring an additional 932,665 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Nasdaq by 14.6% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,596,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13,532.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,658 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $74.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. The trade was a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

