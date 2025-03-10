Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,062,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 235,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,461,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

