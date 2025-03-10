Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 542.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 259,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after buying an additional 218,763 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,548 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 67,118 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 1,219.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 53,676 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2,943.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 53,393 shares during the period.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.1968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

