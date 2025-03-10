Taika Capital LP Makes New $358,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $899,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $445.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $443.99 and a 200 day moving average of $462.37. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.12 and a 12 month high of $536.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.