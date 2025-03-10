D. Boral Capital Initiates Coverage on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Pulmonx Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $297.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.50. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.29 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 55.36% and a negative net margin of 67.31%. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 55,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $459,150.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,011,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,144.72. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Williamson sold 27,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $197,699.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,601.88. This represents a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,986 shares of company stock worth $986,673 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

