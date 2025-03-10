Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 131,808 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,520,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,240,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $28.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.