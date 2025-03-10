Altiora Financial Group LLC Invests $978,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Altiora Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $575.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

