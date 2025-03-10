7,398 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,398 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $34.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.87.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

