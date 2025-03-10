3,452 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Argentarii LLC

Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $796,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,791.86. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:EW opened at $70.36 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.