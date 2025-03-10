Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,317 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $125.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

