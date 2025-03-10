AlphaQuest LLC Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $1,311,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $247.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.61.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,152.78. This represents a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

