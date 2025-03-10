Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,556,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 986,432 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.22 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

