Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 937,951 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2,970.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,951 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,827,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after buying an additional 452,814 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.