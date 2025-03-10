Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

