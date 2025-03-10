Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3142 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 0.1% increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hydro One Stock Performance

H stock opened at C$47.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.12. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$37.27 and a 52 week high of C$48.05. The stock has a market cap of C$28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stacey Mowbray acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at C$30,818.20. This represents a ? increase in their position. 47.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.