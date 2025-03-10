Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,624.66

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Wrapped TAO has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $16,624.66 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TAO token can now be purchased for $245.42 or 0.00297034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,384.68 or 0.99710221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,715.67 or 0.98900525 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Token Profile

Wrapped TAO was first traded on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 130,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

