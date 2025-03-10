HC Wainwright Boosts ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target to $11.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.68 million, a P/E ratio of 770.77 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

In other news, Director Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $230,026.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,468.01. This trade represents a 13.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

