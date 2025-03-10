Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 4,210 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.2 %

KVUE stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.