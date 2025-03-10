Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 2,672 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 163.8% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 198,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

