Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

