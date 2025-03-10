Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by New Insight Wealth Advisors

New Insight Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $176.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.90. The company has a market capitalization of $915.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

