Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Steel Dynamics, Ingersoll Rand, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks represent shares in companies that are primarily involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods. These companies may include those engaged in farming, agritech, equipment manufacturing, and supply chain management within the agriculture sector, making agriculture stocks a key component of the broader agribusiness market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $11.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.40. 1,346,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,582. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.82 and a 200 day moving average of $428.56. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $131.86. 3,010,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $125.67. 1,295,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,400. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $104.60 and a 1-year high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $84.56. 1,886,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.53. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $79.96 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.80. 555,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.16.

