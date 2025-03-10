Social Media Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 7th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Mondelez International are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the shares of companies whose primary business involves operating social networking platforms, content sharing services, or other digital communication channels. These companies generate revenue mainly through advertising, subscriptions, and data-driven marketing, and their stock performance is often closely tied to trends in digital engagement and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 8,178,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,490. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,578,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,925,066. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

MDLZ traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 6,727,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,917,901. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

