Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,912 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $183,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,589,000 after buying an additional 192,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after buying an additional 380,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,039,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,145,000 after acquiring an additional 321,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

