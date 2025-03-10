Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its position in Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,100 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

