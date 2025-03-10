iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.31 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

