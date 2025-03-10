Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $367.40 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,196 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $367,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $891.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $950.26 and its 200-day moving average is $842.54. The company has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.