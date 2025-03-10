Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Design Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.77.
About Design Therapeutics
