Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

