FWG Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

FWG Holdings LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $115.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.92 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

