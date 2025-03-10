D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $133.42 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.90. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

