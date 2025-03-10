Tassel Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Tassel Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Tassel Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.