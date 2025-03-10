Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $11.94 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises about 6.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,994,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after acquiring an additional 126,863 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 731.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 63,022 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,445,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $85.03 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

