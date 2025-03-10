Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $75.96 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

