Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Holdings Cut by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial comprises 1.3% of Morton Community Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 29.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regions Financial Stock Up 0.7 %
RF stock opened at $22.10 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Regions Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
