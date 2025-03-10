Taika Capital LP Buys New Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 2.1% of Taika Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $116.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

