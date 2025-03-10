Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 328.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,792.03. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $494,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,876.37. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock worth $7,538,068 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $56.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

