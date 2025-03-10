Keb Asset Management LLC Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 5.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6,593.4% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,765,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,737,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,245.6% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after acquiring an additional 960,357 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,294,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3,374.3% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 531,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 516,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

