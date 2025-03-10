Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

FITB opened at $40.06 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

