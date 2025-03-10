Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 15,507 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $114,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.48 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.