Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 10.0% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $34,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after buying an additional 458,509 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,284,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,588,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,228,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

