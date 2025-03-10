Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,504 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

