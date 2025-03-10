Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,942,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $190.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Prescient Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

