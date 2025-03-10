Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $391.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

