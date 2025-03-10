Eliza (elizawakesup) Trading Down 54.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $1.07 million worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,321.12 or 0.99721333 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,676.80 or 0.98940821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,991,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai.

Buying and Selling Eliza (elizawakesup)

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,991,925.633071. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00319703 USD and is down -18.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $1,081,331.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

